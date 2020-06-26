DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale alongside a smaller selection of notable offers in its Deals of the Week event. With deals starting from just $4 per year, these sales are your best option when it comes to physical magazines right now. Just about all of the most popular titles are on tap this weekend including Wired, Bon Appetit, Consumer Reports, Architectural Digest, Dwell, GQ, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, and much more. Head below for a closer look.

Let’s start with the Deals of the Week event. The four titles you’ll find on sale here are even more affordable than the weekend sale listings. The real highlight is a year of Bon Appetit for $4 with free delivery every month. Currently on sale for $5 at Amazon, this one can go for as much as $30 and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked outside of one-off Black Friday sales.

However, this weekend’s sale does have some very notable options as well, all of which now listed at $5 per year. Some particular highlights include Architectural Digest and Dwell. These two rarely drop down to $5 these days and sell for as much as $35 and $20 at Amazon, respectively.

More on Dwell Magazine:

While many design magazines are geared toward professional designers who work with high-budget clients, Dwell magazine is an interior design publication for people of all budgets and lifestyles. With a focus on modern styling, Dwell keeps up with current trends to help you satisfy your inner designer. Each issue of Dwell magazine is themed, so one month’s issue might help you make the most of a spare bedroom in your home, while the next month could focus on how to create a Southwest-inspired theme with a modern twist. The magazine’s marketplace section is great for tracking down specific pieces that catch your eye in the magazine, or you can get creative and find similar options through local resources.

