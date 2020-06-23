DiscountMags is now offering 1-year of Make Magazine for $13.95 with free delivery. Simply use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $30 at DiscountMags and $35 direct from Make, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and matching our previous deal price. The digital Kindle subscription goes for $20 at Amazon for comparison sake. You can also use today’s promotion code to score up to 4-years at the discounted price. Head below for all of the details.

For those unfamiliar, Make Magazine is ideal for home DIY enthusiasts, gadget-lovers, and hobbyists. It is filled with interesting DIY projects you can do at home with the family or in the workshop including everything from robots to wood airplanes and much more.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax on Make Magazine, or anything else DiscountMags sells for that matter. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Amazon still has a fair share of digital magazines on sale from $5 and you still have time to score your First Reads June eBook freebies for the month. Speaking of which, Amazon’s Kindle E-readers are on sale from $35 right now and you can grab a 2-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited if you’re not already a member. Lastly, be sure to swing by our ComiXology deal hub for all the graphic novels and comics you could need starting from $1.

More on Make Magazine:

Make Magazine features: As the leading voice of the maker movement, Make: publishes tested projects, skill-building tutorials, in-depth reviews and inspirational stories, accessible by all ages and skill ranges. Dozens of projects that you can do in every issue covering Robots, Drones, 3D printing and more. Tips and skill building tutorials with inspiration from the leaders of the Maker community. As the leading voice of the maker movement, Make: publishes tested projects, skill-building tutorials, in-depth reviews and inspirational stories, accessible by all ages and skill ranges.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!