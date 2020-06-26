At $7, Nerf’s N-Strike SharpFire Blaster has fallen to its best price in years

Amazon is offering the Nerf N-Strike SharpFire Blaster for $6.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s at least 30% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This blaster features a convertible design that can be configured in a six different ways. Users are likely to love its removable stock and barrel extension, which provides all sorts of versatility. It also boasts storage for 6-darts with a total of 10 included in the box. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for something more compact? It’s hard to outdo Nerf N-Strike NanoFire. Even better, it costs a mere $6 Prime shipped, lowering today’s spending by 15% when compared with the lead deal.

For all the Nerf and Halo fans out there, later this year you’ll be able to get your hands on blasters inspired by the beloved Xbox game. The release is unsurprisingly slated to coinincide with Xbox Series X. Speaking of which, be sure to check out our guide to see how you can sign up for pre-order notifications.

Nerf N-Strike SharpFire Blaster features:

SharpFire blaster is a 6-in-1 convertible blaster

Configure it 6 ways with the removable stock and barrel extension

Blaster converts to a holster

Store up to 6 darts on the blaster

Includes 10 darts

