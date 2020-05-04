If you’re a 9to5Toys reader, you probably noticed the PS5 pre-order notifications guide we posted last month. There we linked to retailers that offered to send an email notification when Sony’s next-generation console went up for grabs. Thankfully many retailers have now done the same for Microsoft’s upcoming console, and here we’ll list where to go to increase your odds of snagging an Xbox Series X pre-order.

Amazon

When we published our PS5 pre-order notifications guide, Amazon did not appear to have a place where customers could sign up. Groundwork appears to be taking place with an Xbox Series X product listing already in existence. There’s even a placeholder for customers to sign up for an Xbox Series X pre-order notification, but the link is not functional quite yet. Whether you’d prefer to buy from Amazon or anywhere that will officially seal the deal, we recommend keeping your eyes peeled for when the “email me” button goes live.

Target

Next up we have Target. As with Amazon, the retailer lists all of the usual marketing images, but actually has a functional “Sign up now” button towards the bottom. The form is basic with only name and email address being required, helping ensure the sign up process takes less than a minute.

GameStop

Of all the retailers listed here, GameStop is the only one to highlight the upcoming Live Stream Premiere. As of now that’s less than 3 days away and should get us all even more hyped the Xbox Series X pre-order process. As you’d expect, only a name and email address are needed here.

Best Buy

Best Buy gets straight to business with only an email address required for signup. Plenty of Xbox Series X feature and specification information can be found on this page and you will even find the trailer all the way at the bottom.

9to5Toys’ Take

If there is enough supply, I plan on grabbing both a PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-order. It’s early to be certain, but it seems like initial supply may not be able to keep up with demand. This has pushed me to sign up at every retailer to ensure I have the best chance of actually getting a console at launch.

That being said, if the stars aligned and I could pick a retailer, Target is my preferred option, with Amazon being a close second. Target leads the pack since I signed up for RedCard several months ago. Armed with it, I should be able to shave 5% off the total, which is great for a brand new and highly-anticipated hardware release.

