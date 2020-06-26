Amazon’s best-selling carabiner from Nite Ize hits new low at $3

Amazon offers the Nite Ize S-Biner Dual Carabiner for $2.97 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $8, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find by at least 50%. Being a #1 best-seller with stellar ratings, this carabiner from Nite-Ize is a near insta-buy as an add-on to your summer setup. Whether you’re an active mountain climber, or just like to put your keys on an accessory like this, the Nite Ize S-Biner is a great purchase. The double-sided design makes it easy to attach and detach from your belt loops, backpack, or wherever you like to keep your keys. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 3,400 Amazon reviewers.

When it comes to carabiners, today’s deal is about as good as it gets. For the value and Nite Ize name, it’s arguably the best price we’ve ever seen. You’d pay nearly twice as much for a pack of velcro at Amazon and I wouldn’t say that would be nearly as flexible as the Nite-Ize here for a variety of tasks.

Make sure you swing by our home goods guide for additional deals on everyday essentials. A great pair with this carabiner would be the Marpac Portable Noise Machine. It has a built-in hook that would pop right onto the carabiner without issue, making it easy to have soothing white noise sounds anywhere you go.

Nite Ize S-Biner Dual Carabiner features:

2X CLIPPABILITY, DUAL CARABINER – this “S” shaped Stainless-Steel carabineer has two gates so you can clip items like keys or gear to one side, then clip the other side to your backpack, belt loop or pocket

HIGH QUALITY ALUMINUM – Solid, lightweight aluminum construction and Stainless-Steel gates make these S-Biners ultra-strong. Dimensions: 1. 2″ x 2. 7″ x . 3″

KEEP KEYS SECURE – Upgrade your beat-up, bulky old carabineer key chain for a slim-line, versatile, durable, Stainless-Steel S-Biner. Clip keys to one side, then the other side is free to clip on and off your bag or pocket without disturbing your keys

