Sleep tight with a Marpac Portable Noise Machine at $19 (Reg. $30)

Woot is now offering the Marpac Rohm Portable White Noise Machine for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. Regularly $30 at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as 37% off, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Designed to drown out background noise, this machine is great for getting a better night’s rest, meditation, and even to help overall focus while getting some work done. It houses three sound options (bright white noise, deep white noise, or gentle surf) as well as an on-board volume control, and a small 3.5-inch form factor so it can come with you anywhere you need it. Ships with a 1-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating on Amazon from over 5,200 customers. More deals and details below.

Woot also has the Marpac Hushh Portable White Noise Machine on sale for $18.99 Prime shipped as well. Also currently $30 on Amazon, this model is essentially the same thing but specifically designed with the kids in mind. It has an added baby-safe clip and a child lock, while being otherwise mostly the same as the Rohm model above.

While not as well-known of a brand, you can save even more with the AIRSEE Sound Machine at under $17 Prime shipped on Amazon. This one has 31 sound options built-in and with solid ratings, but doesn’t come quite as recommended as the Marpac options above.

We also have some great sleep-tracking wearables on sale right now in our latest Fossil watch roundup, not to mention these new Apple Watch Series 5 deals.

More on the Marpac Rohm Portable Noise Machine:

The Rohm Travel Sound Machine lets you take control of your sound environment — anywhere — so you can live (or sleep) your very best life, uninterrupted. Take the soothing power of white noise on your next vacation, flight, business trip, or weekend away to ensure quality sleep in potentially disruptive environments. The Rohm promises a quality night’s sleep on-the-go so you can tackle whatever is on your travel agenda – from work conferences, important client meetings, or a packed family vacation itinerary!

