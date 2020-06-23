Fossil’s Garrett Hybrid and Gen 5 Smartwatches strike new lows from $99

Amazon is offering the Fossil Garrett Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $99 shipped. That’s $56 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked on this model. Unlike many smartwatches, this solution is powered by a coin cell battery that lasts up to 12-months before needing to be replaced. This kicks daily charging to the curb while still allowing you to get vibrating alerts when new notifications arrive. Reviews are still rolling in for this model, but Fossil is reputable. Continue reading to find yet another Fossil smartwatch deal.

We’ve also spotted the Fossil Gen 5 Garrett HR Touchscreen Smartwatch in Blue or Gold for $179 shipped at Amazon. Regularly $295, today’s offer is $116 off and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This Fossil offering is powered by Google Wear OS, paving the way for custom watch faces, apps, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

These smartwatch deals are above and beyond what you’ll find in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Give our roundup a look to find up to 60% off a wide variety of traditional watches.

Fossil Garrett Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device.

This is one smart watch – Get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch vibration and hand movements; Customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone and more

Looks like a watch, acts like a smartwatch; Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands; imported; water resistant to 165ft (50m); microcontroller

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!