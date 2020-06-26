Twelve South Journal for 13-inch MacBooks plummets to $90 (Save $40)

- Jun. 26th 2020 1:38 pm ET

$90
Twelve South via Amazon is offering its Journal for 13-inch MacBooks at $89.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This solution sets out to protect your 13-inch MacBook while also dressing it up. Users are likely to love its usage of full-grain leather which is made to age well over time. Features are rounded out with a small compartment that resides underneath your MacBook, allowing you to easily stow several sheets of paper. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Forfeit Twelve South branding and genuine leather for this $19 MoKo alternative. It too can accommodate 13-inch MacBooks, making it a viable option for folks rocking an Air, smaller MacBook Pro, and more.

If neither of the options above are what you had in mind, don’t forget that a large Thule sale has struck at Amazon. In our roundup you can find backpacks, sleeves, and more priced from $39.

We’ve also found Twelve South’s Journal for 12.9-inch iPad Pro available for $90, so check that out if you’re in need of a way to dress up your Apple tablet.

Twelve South Journal for MacBook features:

  • Crafted in luxurious full-grain leather sourced from New Zealand, this beautiful case has a superior look and feel. Hand finished elements, an eco-friendly vegetable tanning process and a waxed finish add an extra level of sophistication to your MacBook.
  • Versatile design allows Journal to be used as a semi-attached cover or slip-in sleeve.
  • Hidden interior pocket keeps documents or swatches easily accessible, streamlining your everyday carry and ensuring everything you need for meetings or presentations is at your fingertips.

