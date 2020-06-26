Amazon Thule sale discounts a boatload of backpacks and sleeves as low as $39

Today we’ve come across a boatload of discounted Thule bag now priced from $39 at Amazon. Our top pick is the Thule Subterra Daypack 25L for $90.96 shipped. That’s $38 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $12. This offering has enough room for any modern MacBook. Yet another perk is its ability to stow an 11-inch iPad Pro or similarly-sized tablet. You will also find a “molded safe zone” that’s made to keep your smartphone, sunglasses, and other small valuables protected with its hard shell. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more Thule bags on sale.
More Thule bags on sale:
- Subterra 15-inch Sleeve $39 (Reg. $50)
- Subterra 13-inch Sleeve $39 (Reg. $50)
- Crossover 25L Laptop Backpack $95 (Reg. $120)
- Subterra 15.6-inch Laptop Bag $79 (Reg. $100)
- EnRoute Backpack 23L $79 (Reg. $100)
- Accent 15.6-inch Laptop Bag $103 (Reg. $130)
- Subterra Backpack 30L $111 (Reg. $140)
- Crossover 2 15.6-inch Laptop Bag $183 (Reg. $230)
- Crossover 2 13.3-inch Laptop Bag $127 (Reg. $160)
- Crossover 2 20L $159 (Reg. $200)
- Covert DSLR Rolltop Daypack $175 (Reg. $220)
- Crossover 2 30L $183 (Reg. $230)
- in Forest Night
- in Black
Thule Subterra Daypack 25L features:
- Commuter-inspired day pack with flexible capacity and quick-access compartments
- Fits a 15″ Macbook Pro/14. 1″ Pc + a 10. 1″ Ipad/tablet
- Safe edge construction lines laptop compartment for superior corner protection
- Quick access to laptop and tablet through secondary side zipper
- Molded safe zone protects a phone, sunglasses or small valuables
