Amazon Thule sale discounts a boatload of backpacks and sleeves as low as $39

Today we’ve come across a boatload of discounted Thule bag now priced from $39 at Amazon. Our top pick is the Thule Subterra Daypack 25L for $90.96 shipped. That’s $38 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $12. This offering has enough room for any modern MacBook. Yet another perk is its ability to stow an 11-inch iPad Pro or similarly-sized tablet. You will also find a “molded safe zone” that’s made to keep your smartphone, sunglasses, and other small valuables protected with its hard shell. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more Thule bags on sale.

More Thule bags on sale:

Looking for something more colorful? If so then today’s Vera Bradley Gold Box is a great place to start. There you’ll find backpacks, accessories, and more up to 40% off. Our top picks include an option priced from $46, helping keep your spending in check.

Thule Subterra Daypack 25L features:

Commuter-inspired day pack with flexible capacity and quick-access compartments

Fits a 15″ Macbook Pro/14. 1″ Pc + a 10. 1″ Ipad/tablet

Safe edge construction lines laptop compartment for superior corner protection

Quick access to laptop and tablet through secondary side zipper

Molded safe zone protects a phone, sunglasses or small valuables

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!