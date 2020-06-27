Save on Family Handyman, Do It Yourself, AllRecipes, more at under $4

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a wide selection of annual magazine subscriptions with prices from under $4 Prime shipped. One of our favorites is Family Handyman at $3.75, which regularly goes for $20. For further comparison, our last mention was $1 for 4-months and $5 for a year. Family Handyman offers nine issues per year that all include great DIY projects, tips, and tricks for working on things around your home. Projects are available for every level of DIYer and they even include full plans for some jobs. If you’re someone who likes tinkering with things around your home, a Family Handyman subscription is an absolute must. Note: Keep in mind that today’s deal is auto-renewing at the normal price. So, be sure to cancel before the year is up to avoid any unnecessary charges. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head on over to Amazon to view every magazine on sale.

More of an architecture fan? Well, we’ve got a year of Architectural Digest down to just $5 right now, with many more options from $4 in our weekend magazine roundup. However, unlike Amazon, DiscountMags has no autorenewals to worry about, which is something to consider when subscribing.

For those who prefer to read comic books, we’ve got you covered as well. Right now, ComiXology is offering Marvel Secret Invasion reads from $1. These are perfect if you just can’t get enough of Marvel and are waiting for the latest movies to start coming back out.

The #1 magazine for Do-it-yourself homeowners. Step-by-step maintenance, repair and improvement projects, plus tool skills, DIY tips, and product buying advice. Lots of great ideas on storage, weekend projects, improving your yard, woodworking, and décor. Cut the cost of owning a home and enjoy the satisfaction of doing it yourself!

