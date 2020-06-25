Expand your comic book collection with Marvel Secret Invasion reads from $1

- Jun. 25th 2020 4:23 pm ET

0

ComiXology is now discounting a selection of Marvel’s Secret Invasion graphic novels and single issue reads priced from under $1. One standout and an excellent way to get started with this series is Avengers: The Initiative Secret Invasion at $3.99. Down from $11, today’s offer saves you 64%, beats our previous mention by $1, and matches the all-time low on a digital copy. Captain Marvel and Phase 3 of the MCU introduced fans to the Skrull for the first time. If you’ve wanted more, this 148-page graphic novels builds on that foundation with a story centered around the extraterrestrial shapeshifters. Hit the jump for even more reads from the Marvel Secret Invasion sale.

Other top picks include:

Dive into our ComiXology guide for even more discounts on digital graphic novels. An ongoing Avengers sale is worth perusing through for additional offers starting at $1. But the deals aren’t limited to Marvel reads either, with up to 70% off DC in Space titles from $1.

If today’s deals aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% on future purchases. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 2-months for free.

Avengers: The Initiative Secret Invasion synopsis:

During the Infiltration, a Skrull at the heart of Camp Hammond said these words: “It won’t be long until we have a Skrull in every state!” Now that Skrull stands revealed and the fate of The Initiative, the United States, and Planet Earth hang in the balance!

