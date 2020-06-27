Skullcandy Hesh 3 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones fall to $60 at Amazon (25% off)

- Jun. 27th 2020 9:45 am ET

Amazon is offering the Skullcandy Hesh 3 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones for $59.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is among some of the best Amazon offers we have tracked. Skullcandy Hesh offers 22-hours of listening time on a single charge. This pair sports a clean and minimal look that’s bound to blend well for years to come. Yet another perk is that you can not only use Bluetooth connectivity, but also a 3.5mm cable, ensuring you’re able to plug into a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch Skullcandy in favor of Anker’s Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Headphones to only spend $30. They forfeit an all-black design, but make up for this by adding USB-C charging that can replenish 5-hours of listening time in 5-minutes.

Today’s deal is far from the only headphones we have on sale right now. In fact, yesterday’s roundup is still live and you can currently find Audio-Technica Professional Studio Monitor Headphones at an all-time low of $49.

Skullcandy Hesh 3 features:

  • ALL-DAY LISTENING: Keep your soundtrack going with up to 22 hours of rechargeable battery. Just 10 minutes of charging offers 4 hours of play time, thanks to Rapid Charge technology, with a full battery reacharge in just 1 hour.
  • ALL-DAY COMFORT: The pivoting armatures adjust for a perfect fit, while lightweight design and memory foam ear cushions allow for comfortable all day listening. It also allows them to lay flat on a table or around the neck when not in use.
  • PREMIUM SOUND: For big sound no matter what you listen to, an integrated analog amplifier pushes a pair of high-quality 40mm audio drivers that give your music the rich, dynamic sound it deserves.

