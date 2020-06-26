Score Klipsch’s stylish T5 True Wireless Earbuds for $90 (Save 30%)

- Jun. 26th 2020 8:25 am ET

$130 $90
Amazon currently offers the Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones for $89.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Having originally retailed for $199, like you’ll still find at Klipsch direct, we’ve more recently been tracking a $130 going rate. Today’s offer saves you 30%, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new Amazon low. Klipsch’s take on the true wireless headphone craze enters with stylings unique to the company including a stainless steel charging case and gold trim on the earbuds. You’ll also be able to enjoy 8-hours of playback per charge or 24 with the case as well as a noise-isolating design. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More details below.

Don’t want to pay a premium for the featured true wireless cans? The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds are $35 at Amazon and a notable alternative. You’ll be able to enjoy water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 12,000 customers. 

For more audio gear or ways to rock out, swing by our smartphone accessories roundup. There you’ll find discounts on ways to enjoy tunes while on-the-road with CarPlay and even more.

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones features:

Enjoy sound clarity with these Klipsch T5 True Wireless earphones. The oval sweat-resistant ear tips provide comfort for all-day use and block background noise for detailed, clear sound, while up to 8 hours of battery life offer uninterrupted operation. These Klipsch T5 True Wireless earphones have Bluetooth connectivity, letting you stream music seamlessly.

