Score Klipsch’s stylish T5 True Wireless Earbuds for $90 (Save 30%)

Amazon currently offers the Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones for $89.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Having originally retailed for $199, like you’ll still find at Klipsch direct, we’ve more recently been tracking a $130 going rate. Today’s offer saves you 30%, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new Amazon low. Klipsch’s take on the true wireless headphone craze enters with stylings unique to the company including a stainless steel charging case and gold trim on the earbuds. You’ll also be able to enjoy 8-hours of playback per charge or 24 with the case as well as a noise-isolating design. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More details below.

Don’t want to pay a premium for the featured true wireless cans? The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds are $35 at Amazon and a notable alternative. You’ll be able to enjoy water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 12,000 customers.

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones features:

Enjoy sound clarity with these Klipsch T5 True Wireless earphones. The oval sweat-resistant ear tips provide comfort for all-day use and block background noise for detailed, clear sound, while up to 8 hours of battery life offer uninterrupted operation. These Klipsch T5 True Wireless earphones have Bluetooth connectivity, letting you stream music seamlessly.

