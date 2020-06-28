Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition sees first discount to $100, more from $75

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its Kids Edition Fire HD tablets with prices starting at $75 shipped. One standout is on the all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet at $99.99. Down from its usual $140 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings, marks the very first price cut we’ve seen, and is subsequently at a new all-time low. Having just been released back in May, Amazon’s latest kid-friendly tablet comes equipped with an 8-inch display, 32GB of storage, and a rugged casing in either blue, purple, or pink colorways. Alongside the 2-year worry-free guarantee and 1-year of FreeTime Unlimited that we’ve come to expect from Amazon, there’s also added parental controls, access to children’s content, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 215 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting two other models of its Kids Edition tablets. Here you’ll get different screen sizes and features, but will enjoy the same 2-year worry-free guarantee and bundled FreeTime Unlimited 1-year subscription.

Other Kids Edition Amazon tablets:

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition features:

2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free. The included 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Create screen time limits, set educational goals, and filter content with easy-to-use parental controls.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!