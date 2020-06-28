Amazon discounts selection of Kindle eBook top reads priced from under $3

Today only, as part of its The Big Style Sale, Amazon is discounting a selection of its Top Reads on Kindle starting at $2.99. All of today’s discounted titles will become a permanent addition to your collection, and you’ll find everything from mysteries and thrillers and romance to fiction reads and more. Reviews across the board are pretty stellar with 4+ star ratings, and since we’re talking about Amazon’s Top Reads, many of the discounts have also earned best-seller status. If you’re looking to dive into a new read with your time indoors, then be sure to check out the entire sale right here or head below for our top picks.

Top picks from today’s Kindle sale

The Second Life of Tiger Woods features:

Instead of sinking beneath the public disgrace of drug abuse and the private despair of a battered and ailing body, Woods embarked on the long road to redeeming himself. In The Second Life of Tiger Woods, Michael Bamberger, who has covered Woods since the golfer was an amateur, draws upon his deep network of sources inside locker rooms, caddie yards, clubhouses, fitness trailers, and back offices to tell the true and inspiring story of the legend’s return. Packed with new information and graced by insight, Bamberger’s story reveals how this iconic athlete clawed his way back to the top.

