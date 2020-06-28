Anker’s Nebula Mars II Portable Projector drops to $340 (Save $160), more

- Jun. 28th 2020 11:12 am ET

From $180
0

Today only, Woot is currently offering the Anker Nebula Mars II Smart Projector for $339.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $500 and marked down to $450 right now at Amazon, today’s offer saves you up to 32%, beats our previous mention by $30, and is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked. Whether you’re hoping to bring movie night outdoors this summer or just kickback with an up to 150-inch screen, Anker’s Mars II is worth a look. This portable projector can display 720p content and packs 3-hours of untethered playback. Alongside built-in access to popular streaming services, there’s also an HDMI port. Over 320 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for another Anker projector deal today.

Also on sale at Woot, you’ll find the Anker Prizm II Projector for $179.99. Down from its $230 going rate, today’s offer saves you $50 and is the best we’ve tracked in months. Rocking a portable form-factor like the featured projector, Prizm II can display an up to 120-inch screen, 3-hour playback, and support for 1080p content. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 380 shoppers.

Be sure to shop Anker’s latest batch of deals at Amazon for offers on popular dual Qi charging pads, USB-C hubs, and more from $11.

Anker Nebula Mars II features:

Experience your favorite content in a whole new light. 300 ANSI lm brightness and 720p DLP IntelliBright technology combine to create a crisp, clear picture. Dual 10W audio drivers generate cinematic stereo sound and deep pounding bass. Stay entertained at home with Mars II’s 150-inch image. Watch movies, take online classes, or keep the kids entertained with hours of cartoons and educational videos. The possibilities are endless.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $180
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

woot

woot
Anker

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go