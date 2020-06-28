Anker’s Nebula Mars II Portable Projector drops to $340 (Save $160), more

Today only, Woot is currently offering the Anker Nebula Mars II Smart Projector for $339.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $500 and marked down to $450 right now at Amazon, today’s offer saves you up to 32%, beats our previous mention by $30, and is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked. Whether you’re hoping to bring movie night outdoors this summer or just kickback with an up to 150-inch screen, Anker’s Mars II is worth a look. This portable projector can display 720p content and packs 3-hours of untethered playback. Alongside built-in access to popular streaming services, there’s also an HDMI port. Over 320 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for another Anker projector deal today.

Also on sale at Woot, you’ll find the Anker Prizm II Projector for $179.99. Down from its $230 going rate, today’s offer saves you $50 and is the best we’ve tracked in months. Rocking a portable form-factor like the featured projector, Prizm II can display an up to 120-inch screen, 3-hour playback, and support for 1080p content. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 380 shoppers.

Be sure to shop Anker’s latest batch of deals at Amazon for offers on popular dual Qi charging pads, USB-C hubs, and more from $11.

Anker Nebula Mars II features:

Experience your favorite content in a whole new light. 300 ANSI lm brightness and 720p DLP IntelliBright technology combine to create a crisp, clear picture. Dual 10W audio drivers generate cinematic stereo sound and deep pounding bass. Stay entertained at home with Mars II’s 150-inch image. Watch movies, take online classes, or keep the kids entertained with hours of cartoons and educational videos. The possibilities are endless.

