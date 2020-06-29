Amazon has the Dash Everyday Electric Griddle on sale for $40 today (20% off)

Jun. 29th 2020

Amazon is now offering the Dash Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle (DEG200) for $39.99 shipped in several colors. Regularly $50, today’s offer is a 20% price drop from the regular price, within a few bucks of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a 1500-watt griddle for everything from pancakes and cookies to breakfast, quesadillas, and more. Measuring 19.75- by 9.5-inches, it has more than enough space to feed a small family in one go, a PFOA-free non-stick cooking surface, anti-slip feet, drip tray, and can heat up in “mere minutes.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If the Everyday Griddle is overkill for you, consider grabbing a $10 Dash Mini Maker. These handy little cookers can handle everything from waffles and hash browns to sandwiches and tiny pizzas for fraction fo the price of today’s griddle deal. They also carry an impressive 4+ star rating from over 32,000 Amazon customers.

Prefer to get outside with the BBQ? Check out this deal on Char-Broil’s 4-burner propane grill and then head over to our latest BBQ feature for tips on upgrading your grilling experience this year.

More on the Dash Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle:

Make eggs, cookies, pancakes, grilled cheese, even stir fry, burgers and quesadillas without the need for multiple pots/pans! Great for kids or on the go! Measuring 19.75×9.5 this electric griddle is perfect for family meals, entertaining, or cooking a variety of foods for picky eaters all at once. Simply plug it in and set the heat probe to your desired temperature; it heats up in mere minutes, saving you time and energy. Makes a great wedding or new home gift with 4 trendy color options (Black, White, Red, and Aqua).

