Anker deals start at $10 in latest sale: USB-C GaN chargers, projectors, more

Anker is rolling into the week with a fresh sale at Amazon, offering notable price drops on some of its latest USB-C charging gear. Headlining today is the 36W PowerPort III Duo Wall Charger for $20.99 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $30, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low price as well as our previous mention. This compact wall charger offers two USB-C ports, delivering a combined 36W of power output. It’s a solid option for charging up smartphones and other small to mid-range devices. Rated 4.7/5 stars by nearly 550 worth of reviewers.

Another notable standout today is the Anker Nebula Apollo Mini Portable Projector for $299.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $350 or more. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. Built-in streaming services delivers Netflix, YouTube, and more with the push on a button. Includes one HDMI input. I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors or wherever you have a big wall available, with its 100-inch screen capabilities. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Swing by our smartphone accessories guide for all of the latest price drops on everyday essentials for your iPhone and Android device. There’s plenty of charging accessory deals currently on-going, along with price drops on speakers, cases, and much more. Check out our entire inventory of deals right here.

Anker PowerPort III Duo features:

Universal high speed – from iPhone to Samsung to USB-C tablets and more, Anker signature power 3. 0 technology provides high-speed charging to virtually any mobile device.

Wide Compatibility – Works flawlessly with USB-C phones, tablets, and more.

Travel-ready – Designed to be taken anywhere with a compact design and foldable plug.

Superior Safety – Anker exclusive Multipotent safety technology provides complete protection for you and your devices.

