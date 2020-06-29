Anker deals start at $10 in latest sale: USB-C GaN chargers, projectors, more

- Jun. 29th 2020 8:54 am ET

0

Anker is rolling into the week with a fresh sale at Amazon, offering notable price drops on some of its latest USB-C charging gear. Headlining today is the 36W PowerPort III Duo Wall Charger for $20.99 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $30, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low price as well as our previous mention. This compact wall charger offers two USB-C ports, delivering a combined 36W of power output. It’s a solid option for charging up smartphones and other small to mid-range devices. Rated 4.7/5 stars by nearly 550 worth of reviewers.

Another notable standout today is the Anker Nebula Apollo Mini Portable Projector for $299.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $350 or more. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. Built-in streaming services delivers Netflix, YouTube, and more with the push on a button. Includes one HDMI input. I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors or wherever you have a big wall available, with its 100-inch screen capabilities. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Swing by our smartphone accessories guide for all of the latest price drops on everyday essentials for your iPhone and Android device. There’s plenty of charging accessory deals currently on-going, along with price drops on speakers, cases, and much more. Check out our entire inventory of deals right here.

Anker PowerPort III Duo features:

  • Universal high speed – from iPhone to Samsung to USB-C tablets and more, Anker signature power 3. 0 technology provides high-speed charging to virtually any mobile device.
  • Wide Compatibility – Works flawlessly with USB-C phones, tablets, and more.
  • Travel-ready – Designed to be taken anywhere with a compact design and foldable plug.
  • Superior Safety – Anker exclusive Multipotent safety technology provides complete protection for you and your devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp