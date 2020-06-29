ComiXology is kicking off the week by launching its latest sale that’s taking up to 67% off a selection of Marvel digital graphic novels in its Fear Itself sale. Prices start at under $1 and amongst all of the discounts, one standout is on the sale’s namesake Fear Itself at $5.99. Down from $15, locking in today’s offer will save you 60% and matches the best we’ve seen on a digital copy of this comic. This 250-page graphic novel delves into what happens when Odin and the Asgardians leave the Earth to fend for itself against an unstoppable tide of terror. Head below for additional top picks from ComiXology’s Fear Itself sale and even more.

More must-haves in ComiXology’s Fear Itself sale:

ComiXology is also discounting a selection of Beastars manga to $6.99 each. Down from $9 per issue, this sale is full of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date on this popular series. Whether you’re already hooked on the Netflix-original anime or are looking to see what all the hype is about, now’s your chance to start reading at a discount. Shop all the deals right here.

If today’s deals aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% on future purchases. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 2-months for free.

Fear Itself synopsis:

Collects Marvel Fear Itself: Book of the Skull & Fear Itself 1-7. As Odin and the Asgardians leave the Earth to fend for itself, the Avengers and the world’s remaining heroes battle the unstoppable tide of terror! And then – the Serpent’s Hammers fall! Who shall rise up and join the Serpent as the Worthy, living avatars of his evil? And how can the Avengers respond…to fear itself?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!