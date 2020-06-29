The eBay 4th of July sale is now live and offering an extra 20% off a selection of home, garden, and tech gear. Available from now through July 6, 2020, you’re looking at a wide range of already marked down products that are now eligible for an additional 20% in savings including Dyson gear, Ninja kitchenware, pool and swimming accessories, yard tools, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look and for today’s promo code.

eBay 4th of July sale now live:

The eBay 4th of July sale can be found right here. There are several categories of eligible items, just be sure to use code PLUS20 at checkout to redeem the special discount. This code can be used a maximum of twice per eBay Daily Deals account and to a maximum of $100 in savings.

As we mentioned above, you’re looking at quite a large selection of eligible products including pool toys, DIY tool sets, indoor home goods, sporting gear, and much more. You can even use the search bar on the top of this page to browse for only items in the 4th of July promotion.

One standout here is on the certified refurbished Ninja OP300 Foodi 6.5 Quart Pressure Cooker, which drops to $111.99 shipped after you apply the coupon code above. Courtesy of the vm-express-deals (97.9% Positive feedback) eBay Daily Deals store, today’s discount is the lowest price we can find. New condition models start at $198 on Amazon where refurbs start at $140. This pressure cooker also doubles as an air fryer and features enough space to cook up to 5-pounds of chicken or 3-pounds of French fries in one go. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 30-day warranty.

But be sure to stop by this landing page to browse through the rest of the eBay 4th of July sale. You’ll also want to check out our home goods deal hub and today’s Green Deals roundup for even more tools, kitchenware, and deals on items for the backyard.

Several 4th of July sales have now popped up including REI, Eddie Bauer, and others. You’ll find all of those right here.

More on the Ninja Foodi 6.5 Quart Pressure Cooker:

The Ninja Foodi—The Pressure Cooker That Crisps. Pressure Cooker, Air Fryer, TenderCrisper

TenderCrisp Technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the Crisping Lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.

Pressure cook up to 70% faster versus traditional cooking methods.* Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.** *Versus slow-cooked, braised, or low-simmer recipes **Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried french fries.

6.5-Quart Ceramic-Coated Pot: Nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free, and easy to clean. Enough capacity to cook a roast for your family.

