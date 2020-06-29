Save 38% on the laser-guided ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 937 robotic vacuum at $310

Trusted seller JoyBuy via Google shopping currently offers ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 937 Robotic Vacuum for $309.99 shipped. Typically selling for $500 at Amazon, you’ll still pay up to $650 direct from ECOVACS. Today’s offer amounts to 38% or more in savings and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a 110-minute runtime, the OZMO 937 not only vacuums, but doubles as a mop for cleaning up all kinds of messes. A laser guidance system ensures it can make the most of each cleaning session, and support for Alexa and Assistant means you won’t even have to lift a finger to tackle the chores. Over 375 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the advanced cleaning functionality and other higher-end features, then Anker’s highly-rated eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S will do the trick at $180. It still works with Alexa, making it a notable addition to your smart home. Though it does lack the laser-guided cleaning that you’d find on the lead deal.

Right now we’re also still seeing the laser-guided Roborock S4 robotic vacuum on sale for $300, saving you $100 from the regular going rate. That’s alongside all of the other discounts you’ll currently find in our home goods guide.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 937 features:

The DEEBOT OZMO 937 represents the next generation of DEEBOTs, and is the first robotic vacuum that can change cleaning power based on floor type. With our revolutionary Adaptive Floor Sensing, DEEBOT OZMO 937 can alter its cleaning pattern on the fly based on whether it is in vacuuming or mopping mode. And the app comes with our leading Smart Navi mapping technology, scheduling, and support for Alexa and Google Assistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

