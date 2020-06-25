Let Roborock’s laser-guided S4 robotic vacuum do the chores at $300 ($100 off)

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S4 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped when code ROBOROCKS45 has been applied a checkout. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Roborock’s S4 sports a laser guidance system that allows it to make the most of its 150-minute cleaning time. This also allows the robotic vacuum to differentiate between rooms, so you can tell Alexa and Assistant to clean only the kitchen. There’s also a 2000pa suction system and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 855 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Find additional details below the fold.

If you don’t need the advanced cleaning functionality and other higher-end features, then Anker’s highly-rated eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S will do the trick at $160. It still works with Alexa, making it a notable addition to your smart home. Though it does lack the laser-guided cleaning that you’d find on the lead deal.

Over in our home goods guide you’ll find even more ways to renovate your space or upgrade the kitchen. That includes the refurbished Ninja Pro Blender at $50 alongside Joseph Joseph’s Wash Basin Dishpan at $15. Or if home improvement is what you’re after, the DEWALT Summer Sale over at Home Depot is taking up to 35% off tools and more.

Roborock S4 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum features:

When cleaning larger spaces, S4 will clean until its battery is low, then it will return to its dock and recharge to 80% capacity before continuing with the cleanup. Choose the right cleanup mode for any given need, with 5-levels of cleaning power, generating increasing amounts of suction and noise. Available modes are Quiet, Balanced, Turbo, and MAX.

