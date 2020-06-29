Get productive with keyboard-based note-taking app Notebag, now $13

When you are trying to get things done, your note-taking app shouldn’t get in the way. With keyboard controls and a clean design, Notebag helps you stay focused on the task at hand. You can get this highly-rated productivity app now for just $12.99 (Orig. $16.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Notes serve many purposes, from quick reminders to full-length documents filled with useful links. Whatever you need to remember, Notebag lets you tap in your thoughts in seconds.

Previously named Product of the Day on Product Hunt, this app is based entirely around keyboard controls and Markdown syntax. This means you can easily make notes right in the middle of coding or writing.

Notebag offers a live Markdown preview, so you can always see what your notes will look like. The app also lets you insert bi-directional links, which are really useful for connecting related ideas.

Of course, composing your notes is only half the story. With Notebag, you can sort notes into nestable categories and find anything through the Omnibar feature. Even if you don’t put in the exact keyword, fuzzy search should reveal what you were looking for.

Available on Windows, Mac, and Linux, Notebag is normally $16.99 — but you can grab the app for just $12.99 with this deal.

