Home Depot takes up to 30% off outdoor and hand tools for today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off outdoor and hand tools. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the EGO 16-inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $169. As a comparison, it originally sold for $230 or so, but trends around $220 these days. This is the best offer we’ve tracked since last fall. Be sure to note that this model does not include a battery. Notable features include a 16-inch Oregon chain and bar, which EGO says has been optimized for “smooth cuts”. It arrives with a high-efficiency brushless motor and is compatible with all EGO Power+ batteries. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Another top pick today would be EGO’s 21-inch 56V Electric Walk-behind Push Lawn Mower for $249. This model does not include a battery. You’d regularly pay around $300 for this lawn mower, which has dropped below today’s price just once before. Notable specs here include a 21-inch cutting deck and the ability to set six different heights. Integrated LED lights even make it possible to mow at night. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for additional price drops on electric tools and much more. Jump into our Green Deals guide for everyday markdowns on energy-saving accessories, including smart thermostats, solar panels, and automated switches.

EGO Electric Chainsaw features:

Get efficient power without the fumes when you use this Lithium-Ion Cordless Chainsaw. The construction of this chainsaw makes it weather resistant, so it can work in any condition. It features a 16 in. bar and chain as well as a high-efficiency brushless motor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!