Home Depot takes up to 30% off outdoor and hand tools for today only

- Jun. 29th 2020 7:23 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off outdoor and hand tools. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the EGO 16-inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $169. As a comparison, it originally sold for $230 or so, but trends around $220 these days. This is the best offer we’ve tracked since last fall. Be sure to note that this model does not include a battery. Notable features include a 16-inch Oregon chain and bar, which EGO says has been optimized for “smooth cuts”. It arrives with a high-efficiency brushless motor and is compatible with all EGO Power+ batteries. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Another top pick today would be EGO’s 21-inch 56V Electric Walk-behind Push Lawn Mower for $249. This model does not include a battery. You’d regularly pay around $300 for this lawn mower, which has dropped below today’s price just once before. Notable specs here include a 21-inch cutting deck and the ability to set six different heights. Integrated LED lights even make it possible to mow at night. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for additional price drops on electric tools and much more. Jump into our Green Deals guide for everyday markdowns on energy-saving accessories, including smart thermostats, solar panels, and automated switches.

EGO Electric Chainsaw features:

Get efficient power without the fumes when you use this Lithium-Ion Cordless Chainsaw. The construction of this chainsaw makes it weather resistant, so it can work in any condition. It features a 16 in. bar and chain as well as a high-efficiency brushless motor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Home Depot

Home Depot
EGO

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp