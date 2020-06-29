Slash $50 off HP’s 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook with two USB-C ports at $230

Amazon is currently offering the HP 14-inch Chromebook for $229.99 shipped. Typically fetching $280, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, comes within $20 of the all-time low from back in December, and marks one of the best discounts we’ve seen this year. Centered around a 14-inch touchscreen display, this Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard solid-state storage. It boasts over 9-hours of battery life per charge and features two built-in USB-C ports. There’s also a USB 3.0 port for connecting legacy devices, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 135 customers. Head below for more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with the HP Chromebook.

We’re also still tracking a discount on HP’s 11.6-inch Chromebook, which has dropped to $169 following a 23% discount. That’s on top of everything else you’ll find in our Chromebook guide.

HP 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook features:

Built to make working online a user-friendly experience, the 14″ 32GB 14-db0060nr Chromebook from HP is portable, with power to last for up to 9 hours and 15 minutes per charge. It has a 14″ SVA WLED-backlit display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a HD 1366 x 768 multi-touch display, all of which are powered by the integrated AMD Radeon R4 Graphics chipset.

