Slash $50 off HP’s 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook with two USB-C ports at $230

- Jun. 29th 2020 2:06 pm ET

Get this deal
$280 $230
0

Amazon is currently offering the HP 14-inch Chromebook for $229.99 shipped. Typically fetching $280, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, comes within $20 of the all-time low from back in December, and marks one of the best discounts we’ve seen this year. Centered around a 14-inch touchscreen display, this Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard solid-state storage. It boasts over 9-hours of battery life per charge and features two built-in USB-C ports. There’s also a USB 3.0 port for connecting legacy devices, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 135 customers. Head below for more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with the HP Chromebook.

We’re also still tracking a discount on HP’s 11.6-inch Chromebook, which has dropped to $169 following a 23% discount. That’s on top of everything else you’ll find in our Chromebook guide.

HP 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook features:

Built to make working online a user-friendly experience, the 14″ 32GB 14-db0060nr Chromebook from HP is portable, with power to last for up to 9 hours and 15 minutes per charge. It has a 14″ SVA WLED-backlit display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a HD 1366 x 768 multi-touch display, all of which are powered by the integrated AMD Radeon R4 Graphics chipset.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$280 $230
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Chromebook

Chromebook
HP

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go