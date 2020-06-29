LG’s XBOOM Go Waterproof Bluetooth speaker drops to new low at $37 (Save 48%)

Amazon currently offers the LG XBOOM Go PK3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $36.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Typically fetching $70, today’s offer saves you 48%, beats our previous mention by $13, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Wrapped in an IPX7 water-resistant casing, LG’s XBOOM Go lets you rock out for up to 12-hours on a single charge. PK3 also features Meridian Audio Technology, which is said to offer advanced signal processing for clear vocals, enhanced bass, and uncompromising performance. All of that adds up to a package that’s ready to handle your poolside tunes this summer. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 825 customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option to serenade you through the summer, the highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 at $26 is worth considering. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge, but the sound performance won’t be as impressive. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 40,000 customers.

We’re also still tracking a $50 discount on the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker at $200. This one packs a retro-inspired design and a more premium audio array than either of the aforementioned models. Get all the details right here.

LG XBOOM Go Bluetooth Speaker features:

Feel the beat with this LG PK3 portable Bluetooth speaker. It provides dynamic sound and rich bass thanks to its Meridian Audio technology, so you can bring the party with you. The IPX-7 water resistance lets you go anywhere, rain or shine. This LG PK3 portable Bluetooth speaker keeps the music going for up to 12 hours per charge.

