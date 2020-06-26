Rock out with the retro Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker at $200 ($50 off)

Amazon currently offers the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, here you’ll pocket 20% in savings while dropping the price to its second-best this year. Marshall’s speaker comes covered in a classic design reminiscent of guitar amps as well as other retro audio gear and packs equally as appealing sound quality. It features up to 20-hours of battery life on a single charge and pumps out tunes with a 36W audio array. Bluetooth connectivity and a portable form-factor with carrying strap round out the notable inclusions. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 425 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Alternatively, you could grab the Marshall Stockwell II for $170 and make out for a bit less than the lead deal. Here you’ll still find similar overall vintage vibes, but with a more compact form-factor and lower-end audio capabilities. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 505 customers.

If you can live with having a speaker tethered to the wall, HomePod is currently marked down and priced from $197.50. That’s on top of today’s discounted pair of Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earbuds which let you enjoy a more personal audio experience at $90.

Marshall Kilburn II Speaker features:

Take music wherever you go with this Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker. It produces clear midrange sound with deep, powerful bass, and it provides 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you can listen to playlists all day. This Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker has a solid metal grille for durability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!