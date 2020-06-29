Segway Ninebot Electric Roller Skates hit Amazon low at $280 (Reg. $400)

Amazon offers the Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Roller Skates for $279.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $400 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. It’s also a $20 drop from our previous mention. Fully electric with up to 45-minutes of run-time, these unique transporters can move you at up to 12MPH. Additionally, with a max capacity of 220-pounds, these futuristic shoes can handle adults and kids. My favorite part? Integrated RGB lighting lets you ride in style wherever your adventures take you. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Ditch the electric aspect and save even further by going with Swagtron’s K8 Titan Kick Scooter for Adults. This bad boy can handle up to 220-pounds and ships with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Segway Ninebot Drift features:

Superior Technology: Stable self-balancing technology enables to move effortlessly. The high-power hub motor and spindle-shaped tread design help achieve more flexible steering.

Safe & Comfortable Riding: With uniquely designed ambient and tail lights to keep you safe in the dark. The rubber tires are designed to improve stability, steering capabilities, and combined with slip-resistance on the pads bring maximum comfort and fun.

Easy to Learn: The Segway Drift W1 e-skates are very easy to pick up and learn. With superior technology, just step on and get going effortlessly in minutes. It’s lightweight and convenient to carry in a bag or in your hand to bring anywhere.

