Wrap your AirPods Pro in Twelve South’s leather AirSnap case at $30

Twelve South via Amazon offers its AirSnap Pro Case in two colors for $30 shipped. Regularly $40, today’s deal is a 25% discount and a match of the best offer we’ve tracked to date at Amazon. Outfit your AirPods Pro with a sleek case made of full-grain leather. Ships with a detachable S-ring carrying case and a strap, so you can attach it to your wrist, backpack, or various other places. Notably, it differs from similar products out there with a snap-closed design that will help keep your AirPods Pro secured. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For a more affordable alternative, consider the BRG AirPods Pro case. It’s a solid budget-friendly option at a fraction of the cost. However, you’ll miss out on the leather-wrapped design that’s featured in the lead deal above. Rated 4.6/5 stars from hundreds of Amazon reviewers.

Swing by our smartphone accessories guides for even more deals on everyday iPhone and Android essentials. Today’s Anker sale is packed with USB-C gear, including new GaN wall chargers, and more. Check out the entire sale here for more.

Twelve South AirSnap Pro features:

Full-grain leather case with reinforced edge stiching is designed to protect AirPods Pro

Strong snap closure keeps AirPods secure when on the go.

S-Clip keeps AirSnap attached to your bag or backpack and is easily removable if you want to secure to a keyring or use included wrist strap.

Bottom cut-out for convenient charging without removing from case. AirSnap also supports wireless charging.

