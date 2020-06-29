Wrap your AirPods Pro in Twelve South’s leather AirSnap case at $30

- Jun. 29th 2020 9:43 am ET

$30
0

Twelve South via Amazon offers its AirSnap Pro Case in two colors for $30 shipped. Regularly $40, today’s deal is a 25% discount and a match of the best offer we’ve tracked to date at Amazon. Outfit your AirPods Pro with a sleek case made of full-grain leather. Ships with a detachable S-ring carrying case and a strap, so you can attach it to your wrist, backpack, or various other places. Notably, it differs from similar products out there with a snap-closed design that will help keep your AirPods Pro secured. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For a more affordable alternative, consider the BRG AirPods Pro case. It’s a solid budget-friendly option at a fraction of the cost. However, you’ll miss out on the leather-wrapped design that’s featured in the lead deal above. Rated 4.6/5 stars from hundreds of Amazon reviewers.

Swing by our smartphone accessories guides for even more deals on everyday iPhone and Android essentials. Today’s Anker sale is packed with USB-C gear, including new GaN wall chargers, and more. Check out the entire sale here for more.

Twelve South AirSnap Pro features:

  • Full-grain leather case with reinforced edge stiching is designed to protect AirPods Pro
  • Strong snap closure keeps AirPods secure when on the go.
  • S-Clip keeps AirSnap attached to your bag or backpack and is easily removable if you want to secure to a keyring or use included wrist strap.
  • Bottom cut-out for convenient charging without removing from case. AirSnap also supports wireless charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$30
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Twelve South

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp