Bundle Ring Indoor Cam with a Chamberlain smart garage hub at $72.50 (28% off)

Amazon is currently offering its Ring Indoor Cam bundled with a Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener for $72.48 shipped. Price will automatically drop at checkout. Typically selling for $100, today’s offer saves you 28%, is $19 under the combined sale prices on the two smart home accessories, and a new all-time low by $2. Bringing this package to your smart home will allow you to take advantage of Amazon’s in-garage delivery service alongside some other perks. The garage opener hub can be controlled with Alexa or your smartphone, and you’ll also be able to pull up live 1080p feeds from the camera, as well. Over 16,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.

On top of the cash savings from today’s bundle, Amazon also sweetens the pot by offering a free $30 credit after your purchase using first in-garage delivery. Though if you already have a Ring camera in your arsenal, you can save even more by just picking up the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener at $32 when clipping the on-page coupon.

Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery Bundle features:

Free secure and contactless In-Garage Delivery with Key By Amazon. Prime members in select areas can opt in with the myQ Smart Garage Hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered inside their garage. Simply link your myQ account in the Key App. Upgrade your Amazon deliveries by pairing a myQ Smart Garage Hub with the Ring Indoor Cam

