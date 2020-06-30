Following up yesterday’s Fear Itself deals, ComiXology is back with up to 67% off a selection of DC comics in its Old School Sale from $1. Amongst all of the deals, one highlight is on Batman: The Dark Knight Saga: Deluxe Edition at $12.99. Down from $35, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 489-page novel throws you into a dark dystopian future where the Dark Knight is no longer protecting Gotham City, that is until mutant gangs overrun the city. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale and all of the other comic deals today.

Other DC highlights:

ComiXology is also discounting a selection of Ghost in the Shell manga with prices from $5.99. A great place to dive into the extremely-influential series is with volume 1 at $7.99. Down from $16, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate and one of the best we’ve seen this year. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

All of today’s discounted comics are joined by a collection of other ongoing graphic novel sales which you can find in our guide. Plus, don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which provides access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals.

The Dark Knight Saga synopsis:

In a dark dystopian future, Gotham City has descended into lawlessness in the ten years since the Dark Knight retired. When his city cries out for help, Batman returns to save the city he had dedicated his life to protecting. ComiXology DC Old School Sale

