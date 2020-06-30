DottedSign Pro makes collecting e-signatures easy: Get 1-year for $50 (Orig. $180)

If you regularly need clients to sign contracts, switching to e-signatures could save you a lot of time. DottedSign Pro is an award-winning platform that makes the e-signing process easy and secure. You can currently get one year for $49.99 (Orig. $179.64) or three years for just $59.99 (Orig. $179.97) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Between printing, faxing, and mailing paper documents, you can waste hours a week on admin. Using digital documents and e-signatures is far more efficient, particularly for W-2 forms and anything else that must be submitted online.

With DottedSign, you can import any document by simply taking a photo with your smartphone. You can then send the digital version to your colleague or client, and they can use their touchscreen to sign. It means you can have contracts sealed in minutes instead of days.

In addition, DottedSign has several time-saving features. The platform can pre-fill forms with your details, and notify you when someone has signed your document. You can also set up custom stamps and reminders.

Rated at 4.6 stars on Capterra and featured on Product Hunt, DottedSign is a complete e-signing solution.

Normally priced at $179.64, one-year subscriptions are now just $49.99, and you can upgrade to three years for only $59.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!