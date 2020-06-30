Bring Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 to your wrist for $249 (Save $51)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch 44mm for $249 shipped in black. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer saves you $51, comes within $19 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in months. If you’re already rocking an Android smartphone, Galaxy Watch Active2 brings that experience to your wrist with a circular 44mm display and 5-day battery life. On top of its notification features, there’s also fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and newer additions like ECG capabilities. Over 5,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below the fold for additional details.

If the larger screen size isn’t a must, you can bring home the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for $200 instead. Here you’ll enjoy a similar design that’s packed into a 40mm casing, as well as much of the same functionality. Pocketing the extra $49 means you will miss out on some of the more recent feature additions.

This morning we also spotted a collection of Apple Watch deals starting at $130 in refurbished condition. You’ll have your choice between picking up select Series 4 or Series 2 models, and you can get all the details right here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 features:

Enhance your sporting performance with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch. Monitor your workouts and receive detailed reports on your performance even as the running coach feature gives you important insight in real time. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch analyses your sleep pattern and offers helpful advice on how to improve it.

