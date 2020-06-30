Apple Watch deals start at $130, today only: Series 4 $280, more (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished Apple Watch models from $129.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is Apple Watch Series 2 Sport models in both sizes from $129.99 in refurbished condition. For comparison, this model originally sold for $369 or more. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. Woot is calling these “refurbished” but there is a clause on the page that says buyers can aspect a moderate level of wear. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase if you’re ultimately not pleased with the condition. You can expect updates for the foreseeable future. Features include built-in GPS, heart rate tracking, and more. Hit the jump for additional deals.

Woot also has a selection of Apple Watch Series 4 models on sale today in refurbished condition from $279.99. Originally $399 or more, this is amongst the best offers we’ve seen in any condition. Series 4 delivers many of the same features noted above, but with a swimproof design and a larger display.

Leverage your savings and grab an extra Watch band. Our roundup has all of the best third-party options out there starting at $5 in various styles and colors.

We also still have on-going deals on Apple Watch Series 3 at this time from $169 worth taking a look at.

Apple Watch Series 2 features:

Apple Watch Series 2 is a superior sports watch that measures your workouts with detailed customizable metrics. An advanced activity tracker that shows you how often you move, exercise, and stand, and lets you share your progress. A powerful health tool that helps you be more conscious of your overall well-being, starting with your heart rate.

