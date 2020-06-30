Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro returns to $330

- Jun. 30th 2020 10:38 am ET

$330
0

Amazon offers the Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $329.98 shipped. That’s down $19 from the regular price and a match of our previous mention, as well as the best offer we’ve seen to date. Apple’s new Magic Keyboard departs from previous iterations with a unique floating and aluminum design, which props up your iPad Pro at eye-level. It’s a great way to avoid neck strain while still enjoying a full-size keyboard experience. It also adds another USB-C port to the mix, making it easier to charge your iPad Pro and connect various accessories. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this Satechi wireless keyboard for $70. There’s still a lot to like here, including a matching Space Gray colorway that will go along beautifully with your iPad Pro. Of course, you’ll miss out on the integrated adjustable stand and USB-C connectivity, but nonetheless, it’s still a great option.

As always, our Apple guide is filled up with deals this morning, including accessories, Macs, and more. This includes a particularly notable deal on previous-generation Apple Watch models from $130. You can score savings on Series 2 and 4 models, both of which are at near all-time low prices for today only.

Apple 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard features:

  • The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro.
  • It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection.
  • With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.
  • Compatibility: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$330
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp