Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro returns to $330

Amazon offers the Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $329.98 shipped. That’s down $19 from the regular price and a match of our previous mention, as well as the best offer we’ve seen to date. Apple’s new Magic Keyboard departs from previous iterations with a unique floating and aluminum design, which props up your iPad Pro at eye-level. It’s a great way to avoid neck strain while still enjoying a full-size keyboard experience. It also adds another USB-C port to the mix, making it easier to charge your iPad Pro and connect various accessories. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this Satechi wireless keyboard for $70. There’s still a lot to like here, including a matching Space Gray colorway that will go along beautifully with your iPad Pro. Of course, you’ll miss out on the integrated adjustable stand and USB-C connectivity, but nonetheless, it’s still a great option.

As always, our Apple guide is filled up with deals this morning, including accessories, Macs, and more. This includes a particularly notable deal on previous-generation Apple Watch models from $130. You can score savings on Series 2 and 4 models, both of which are at near all-time low prices for today only.

Apple 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro.

It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection.

With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

Compatibility: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation)

