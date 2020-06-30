Thule’s Crossover 2 Travel/Passport Organizer now $31 at Amazon (Reg. $50)

- Jun. 30th 2020 5:03 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $50 $31
0

Amazon has the Thule Crossover 2 Travel Organizer for $31.18 shipped. Matched at B&H. Regularly $50 direct from Thule, this travel organizer has sold for $50 for most of this year at Amazon and has dropped down to $39 or so over the last couple months. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This passport carrier features a 2-in-1 design that allows the interior magnetic pouch to be used separately during day trips and the like. An RFID blocking area contains elastic straps to keep credit cards organized while a series of mesh and zippered compartments round out the storage capabilities here. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For something even more affordable that will still provide RFID blocking, take a look at this highly-rated travel wallet. It’s great for your passport and boarding pass and comes in at just $17 Prime shipped on Amazon. While you won’t get the inner, removable pouch, nor does it ship with the Thule branding, it will provide much the same peace of mind as today’s lead deal otherwise.

But if it’s a full size backpack or something of that nature you’re after, we have series of options starting at $22 including Osprey, Tumbuk2, Fossil, and more. We also have notable deals available on Osprey hydration packs as well as up to 75% off at Kate Spade on handbags and wallets, among other things.

More on the Thule Crossover 2 Travel Organizer:

  • 2-in-1 design provides flexibility to use the entire organizer or remove the magnetic pouch as needed for day trips
  • Safeguard your identity and personal information with the detachable, RFID blocking zippered pouch
  • Store credit cards in elastic straps in RFID pouch
  • Organize currency, electronics and everyday essentials in zippered mesh pocket and slip pockets.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $50 $31
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
thule

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard