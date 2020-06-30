Thule’s Crossover 2 Travel/Passport Organizer now $31 at Amazon (Reg. $50)

Amazon has the Thule Crossover 2 Travel Organizer for $31.18 shipped. Matched at B&H. Regularly $50 direct from Thule, this travel organizer has sold for $50 for most of this year at Amazon and has dropped down to $39 or so over the last couple months. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This passport carrier features a 2-in-1 design that allows the interior magnetic pouch to be used separately during day trips and the like. An RFID blocking area contains elastic straps to keep credit cards organized while a series of mesh and zippered compartments round out the storage capabilities here. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For something even more affordable that will still provide RFID blocking, take a look at this highly-rated travel wallet. It’s great for your passport and boarding pass and comes in at just $17 Prime shipped on Amazon. While you won’t get the inner, removable pouch, nor does it ship with the Thule branding, it will provide much the same peace of mind as today’s lead deal otherwise.

But if it’s a full size backpack or something of that nature you’re after, we have series of options starting at $22 including Osprey, Tumbuk2, Fossil, and more. We also have notable deals available on Osprey hydration packs as well as up to 75% off at Kate Spade on handbags and wallets, among other things.

More on the Thule Crossover 2 Travel Organizer:

2-in-1 design provides flexibility to use the entire organizer or remove the magnetic pouch as needed for day trips

Safeguard your identity and personal information with the detachable, RFID blocking zippered pouch

Store credit cards in elastic straps in RFID pouch

Organize currency, electronics and everyday essentials in zippered mesh pocket and slip pockets.

