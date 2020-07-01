DJI’s Mavic Pro Platinum Quadcopter bundle hits $999 (Refurb, Orig. $1,499)

DJI’s official eBay storefront currently offers its DJI Mavic Pro Platinum Quadcopter with Fly More Combo for $999 shipped. Slashing $500 off the original price, today’s offer is $1 under the lowest we’ve seen in new condition and $36 below our previous mention. DJI Mavic Pro Platinum delivers 4K aerial videography with a 3-axis gimbal alongside 30-minutes of flight time. It’s also said to be 60-percent quieter than other quadcopters in the brand’s stable and packs a variety of sensors for object avoidance. To round out the package, you’ll also find two extra batteries, a charging hub, shoulder bag, and more. DJI also includes its standard 1-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 220 customers. Head below for more.

For novice flyers who are looking for a more affordable way to brush up on their piloting skills, the DJI Mavic Mini is a much more compelling buy at $399. This compact drone comes equipped with 3-axis motorized gimbal, allowing it to capture ”ultra-smooth” 2.7K Quad HD videos from the sky alongside 12MP aerial photos.

DJI Mavic Pro Platinum features:

Extend your flying time with all the extras in this Mavic Pro Platinum Fly More combo. The sleek drone features a 4K camera for clear in-flight recording and 60-percent noise reduction means you get quiet operation. Three batteries, two quick-release propellers and a charging station make this Mavic Pro Platinum Fly More combo reliable for all-day use.

