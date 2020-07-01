Fossil’s Leather Tech Organizer falls below $59 (All-time low, $30 off)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Leather Tech Organizer for $58.80 shipped. That’s around $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This tech carrying solution is comprised of genuine leather, leaving you with a high-end look. On the outside you’ll find a front zipper pocket and inside there are 10 elastic loops, two zipper pockets, and four slide pockets. This means you’ll have loads of organization capabilities, ensuring everything has it’s own easy-to-find place. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re on the hunt for a new backpack, we’ve got you covered with a fresh roundup covering Timbuk2’s End of Season Sale. There you’ll find MacBook bags, briefcases, and more that are up to 50% off.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the Osprey discounts we found at Amazon. Right now you can score up to 40% off hydration packs, backpacks, and more. Prices start at just $20, ensuring there’s a solution for every budget.

Fossil Tech Organizer features:

  • Genuine leather; zip closure, imported
  • Exterior Details: 1 Front Zipper Pocket
  • Interior Details: 10 Elastic Loops, 2 Zipper Pockets, 4 Slide Pockets
  • Measurements: 11.25″L x 8.25″W x 1.75″H
  • Hardware: Estate Brass

