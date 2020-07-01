Kickstart a home media server with Intel’s NUC 10 Mini PC at $433 (Save 24%)

Amazon currently offers the Intel NUC 10 i5 Performance Kit for $433.19 shipped. Saving you $127 from its going rate, today’s offer is $7 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. Intel’s compact NUC delivers a 10th-generation Core i5 processor alongside a 2.5-inch hard drive bay, M.2 storage slot, and room for two 32GB RAM DIMMS. Whether you’re looking for a machine with a small footprint to use for web browsing and the like, or want to build a home media server, the NUC 10 is up to the task. Equipped with Wi-Fi 6 support, there’s Gigabit Ethernet, three USB 3.0, and a HDMI port along with two built-in USB-C slots. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

The featured Intel NUC configuration comes as a barebones kit, meaning you’ll need to supply your own hard drive and RAM. Though with plenty of savings left over, you can grab Kingston’s 240GB SSD at $40 alongside this highly-rated 16GB RAM kit for $62. That’ll still mean you make out for less than this kit’s original price tag.

Though if you really want to soup up the NUC with plenty of storage, this morning we spotted Samsung’s 2.5-inch 1TB SSD on sale for $100. That’s just after learning about the brand’s upcoming 8TB SSD, which is double its previous capacity. Get the full run down on the announcement right here.

Intel NUC 10 i5 Performance Kit features:

Build your own compact desktop with the Intel NUC 10 NUC10i5FNH Performance Kit. This compact desktop houses a 10th Gen 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-10210U Quad-Core processor. Add your own RAM, up to 64GB 2666 MHz DDR4, via the two memory slots. For storage, you can add a 2.5″ hard drive as well as an M.2 2280 SSD. When it comes to ports, you’ll have plenty of options, such as HDMI 2.0a, USB Type-C, and USB Type-A.

