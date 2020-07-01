Amazon has Samsung’s 2.5″ QVO 1TB SSD down at $100 for today only (Reg. $130)

Jul. 1st 2020

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Samsung 2.5-inch 860 QVO 1TB Solid State Drive (MZ-76Q1T0) for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $130, and currently on sale for $125 at Best Buy, today’s deal is 23% off and the lowest price we can find. This U3 class 10 SSD features read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s with AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption. Along with the included 3-year warranty, this model is compatible with SATA 3 and SATA 1.5 interfaces and makes for a speedy upgrade from existing hard drives. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the 1TB capacity here, take a look at the Samsung 860 EVO 250GB SSD model for $58 shipped at Amazon. It has the same 2.5-inch form-factor as today’s lead deal and even faster read/write speeds, just with less storage overall.

For an external SSD solution, check out this deal on RAVPower’s USB-C Mini External 512GB. We have also seen some new releases in the SSD space lately including Samsung’s new 8TB, Synology’s latest offerings, and the new new DS220+ NAS.

More on the Samsung 2.5-inch QVO 1TB SSD:

  • Value Optimized SSD: Built with Samsung V-Nand technology, the 860 Qvo SSD gives you huge storage, solid performance and reliability with exceptional value
  • Ultra-Fast Read Write Speeds: Up to 100MB/S Read and 90MB/S Write Speeds; Uhs Speed Class U3 and Speed Class 10 (Performance May Vary Based on Host Device, Interface, Usage Conditions, and Other Factors)
  • Intelligent Turbowrite: Accelerates Write Speeds and Maintains Long-Term High Performance with a Larger Variable Buffer

