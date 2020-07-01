JBL’s Pulse 4 Waterproof Speaker packs RGB lighting at $150 (Save 25%)

Amazon currently offers the JBL Pulse 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 shipped. Also available direct from JBL. Scoring you a 25% savings from the usual $200 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. JBL’s Pulse 4 stands out from your average Bluetooth speaker with the inclusion of multicolor ambient lighting. Building on that flashy design, you’ll also be able to enjoy room-filling audio from its 360-degree speaker array and up to 12-hours of playback per charge. Plus, an IPX7-rated waterproof design is complemented by JBL party boost, which allows you to sync several of the brand’s speakers together. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 170 customers. Head below for more.

Score a more affordable way to rock out this summer with Anker’s Soundcore Flare 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This highly-rated option is currently $69 at Amazon and features 24-hour battery. Aside from giving up the JBL branding and enhanced fidelity, you’ll still be able to enjoy 360-degree audio as well as IPX7 water-resistance and more.

We’re also still tracking a $50 discount on the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker at $200. This one packs a retro-inspired design and a premium audio array to match that of the lead deal. Get all the details right here.

JBL Pulse 4 features:

Get the party started with this JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker. The powerful 360-degree speaker array delivers impressively accurate audio, and built-in LEDs improve your listening experience with vivid light shows. This JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12 hours of listening per charge and has a waterproof chassis that stands up to spills and precipitation.

