Make your photos stand out with Luminar 4 + add-ons and training for $59 (Orig. $239)

- Jul. 1st 2020 3:19 pm ET

In photography, taking photos is only half of the creative process. If you would like to take your images to the next level, The Award-Winning Luminar 4 Bundle can help you become an editing superstar. Right now, you can pick up the bundle for just $59 (Orig. $239) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Until recently, editing images meant spending hours nudging sliders to find the perfect look. But times are changing. Available on PC and Mac, Luminar 4 is a powerful image editor that uses artificial intelligence to make it easier than ever to enhance your images.

Named Best Photo Software 2019-2020 by Outdoor Photographer, the app combines multiple adjustments into single sliders. Known as Accent AI, this technology lets you recover skies and improve portraits in seconds. At the same time, you retain full creative control.

In addition, Luminar 4 offers a huge range of manual adjustments, and there are more than 60 one-click styles available. The editing process is completely non-destructive, with support for RAW, JPG, TIFF, and other files.

With this bundle, you get the software along with two packs of augmented skies and some cinematic presets. You also receive 120 hours of video training from a top professional photographer, and an ebook on the art of digital photography.

The Award-Winning Luminar 4 Bundle is worth $239 all together, but you can grab it now for just $59.

Adorama July 4 sale

