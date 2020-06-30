Novogratz’s Tallulah Futon classes up + modernizes your space: $320 (Save $80)

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon for $320.13 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is within $0.14 of the lowest price we have tracked. This futon delivers a 2-in-1 design that can be used as a bed at night then disguised as a fashionable couch during the day. Users are likely to love its memory foam cushions, providing a comfortable place to sit or sleep. Its button-tufted arms and wooden legs allow it to class up and modernize almost any space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

This isn’t the only furniture we have on sale. In fact, we have a whole roundup of Walker Edison ottomans, tables, and more that are up to 65% off. Even better, pricing starts at $107.50, allowing you to find an affordable piece to bolster your space.

If this is going in a spare room, why not bypass a TV since you can nab Optoma’s pocketable Mini Projector for only $97. This way you can create an 80-inch screen on demand and bag 50% in savings to boot.

Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon features:

Classic vintage design in velvet upholstery with button-tufted arms and back and wooden legs

Made on a sturdy wood frame with filling made of high-density foam and memory foam for ultimate comfort

Multi-functional design. The back can be reclined to lounging and sleeping position

Available in blue, grey, green and pink velvet. Ships in one box and it is easy to assemble

Futon dimensions: 83”L x 33.5”W x 32.5”H. Sleeping dimensions: 73”L x 44”W x 17.5”H. Weight limit: 600 lb.

