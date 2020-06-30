Novogratz’s Tallulah Futon classes up + modernizes your space: $320 (Save $80)

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon for $320.13 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is within $0.14 of the lowest price we have tracked. This futon delivers a 2-in-1 design that can be used as a bed at night then disguised as a fashionable couch during the day. Users are likely to love its memory foam cushions, providing a comfortable place to sit or sleep. Its button-tufted arms and wooden legs allow it to class up and modernize almost any space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
This isn’t the only furniture we have on sale. In fact, we have a whole roundup of Walker Edison ottomans, tables, and more that are up to 65% off. Even better, pricing starts at $107.50, allowing you to find an affordable piece to bolster your space.
If this is going in a spare room, why not bypass a TV since you can nab Optoma’s pocketable Mini Projector for only $97. This way you can create an 80-inch screen on demand and bag 50% in savings to boot.
Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon features:
- Classic vintage design in velvet upholstery with button-tufted arms and back and wooden legs
- Made on a sturdy wood frame with filling made of high-density foam and memory foam for ultimate comfort
- Multi-functional design. The back can be reclined to lounging and sleeping position
- Available in blue, grey, green and pink velvet. Ships in one box and it is easy to assemble
- Futon dimensions: 83”L x 33.5”W x 32.5”H. Sleeping dimensions: 73”L x 44”W x 17.5”H. Weight limit: 600 lb.
