Save $120 on ANYCUBIC’s Mega-S 3D Printer at a new 2020 low of $250

Amazon currently offers the ANYCUBIC Mega-S 3D Printer for $249.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $370, it recently fell to $330 and has now dropped to its lowest price of the year. Featuring an 8- by 8- by 8-inch print area, the ANYCUBIC Mega-S also features a heated bed for easy print removals. I picked this model up back in March as my first FDM printer and can easily recommend it as a great option for getting started. I particularly appreciate the touchscreen and it was pretty effortless to get set up. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 320 customers. Head below for more.

For something a bit more affordable, the Monoprice Select Mini 3D Printer v2 will only run you $220. It features a smaller 4.7- by 4.7- by 4.7-inch heated print bed, so you won’t be able to craft as large of creations. But to make out for less, it’s a solid option to consider.

A no-brainer way to put your savings to use from today’s sale is by picking up some different colored PLA filament. I personally recommend this filament from Hatchbox, with spools starting around $20 on Amazon. There are a variety of options available, allowing you to grab a color that fits with what you’ll be printing.

Or if you’re in need of inspiration on what to print, definitely go swing by Simon’s 3D Printing Diary piece for helpful tips, tricks, and suggestions.

ANYCUBIC Mega-S 3D Printer features:

Taitan extruder with its solid filament drive and overall mechanical design compatible with most filaments, reduced the clogging risk and improve printing accuracy. You could easily adjust the extruder refer the adjusting angle logo. Patented printing platform with excellent adhesion whilst printing and pop off like they were never attached to the bed once it cools down.

