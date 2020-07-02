Best Buy July 4th sale discounts Apple’s latest offerings, TVs, smart home, more

The annual Best Buy July 4th sale is now live with expansive offerings and price drops across just about every category. Amazon is also price matching select offers. Now is a great time to load up on the latest tech from Apple and others, with a number of TVs on sale, smart home accessories, and much more. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Apple deals headline Best Buy July 4th sale

Amazon is aggressively price matching some of the top deals from this year’s Best Buy July 4th sale. That includes Apple Watch Series 3, which is down to $169 or $199 for the 38 and 42mm models, respectively. Both of which are a match of our previous mentions and the best we’ve seen in 2020.

Another standout today is Apple’s HomePod, which of course is making a return to $199.99. This has been a consistent discount at the holidays for a year now and equates a $99 savings from the regular going rate. Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device.

Amazon and Best Buy are both discounting previous-generation iPad Pro by as much as $100. Of course, with changes in storage tiers for the latest models, it’s worth comparing prices a bit here.

And of course, Apple’s latest MacBook Air continues to be discounted by $100 at both retailers, marking the usual discount we’ve seen in recent months.

Other notable deals

One other standout from the Best Buy July 4th sale is the Sony 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver at $299.99. That’s down $100 from the regular price, matches our previous mention, and is the best we can find by $50. This model features a 7-inch display with support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Rated 4.2/5 stars. You can find more CarPlay deals on this page.

Make sure to dive into the rest of the Best Buy July 4th sale for additional deals on everything from TVs to smart home accessories and much more. Our Apple guide is also being constantly updated with the latest deals, as well.

