We are now tracking some notable deals on Disney t-shirts, toys, and other apparel. The official shopDisney online store is among the best places to score official Disney gear and today we are seeing a wide-range of discounts at as much as 40% off. Whether it’s matching tees for the whole family, themed jewelry, costumes, or other accessories like sunglasses, charms, and some adorable baby clothes, there’s a little bit of something on sale for everyone this time. Head below for a closer look.

Disney t-shirts and apparel sale:

Along with scoring up to 40% off a massive selection of Disney t-shirts and other clothing, free shipping is available on orders over $75. Simply use code SHIPMAGIC at checkout to receive free delivery.

One standout here is the Mickey Mouse Americana T-Shirt for Men starting from $17.49. Regularly as much as $27 and currently fetching over $21 at Amazon, today’s deal is about 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Made of soft jersey knit with a distressed screen art for the vintage look, it sports a star-spangled design with a classic Mickey rendering and a 4+ star rating. Best of all, you can score a similar t-shirt for the whole family as the women’s and kids versions are also on sale right here.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Disney t-shirts and apparel on sale right here. You’ll also find a collection of the sale’s featured deals on this landing page.

While we are talking the Magical Kingdom, check out LEGO’s new Art theme Star Wars mosaics and the 1,700-piece Mickey and Minnie Mouse buildable characters set. For more clothing deals, our fashion deals hub is jam-packed full of amazing 4th of July sales.

More on the Mickey Mouse Americana t-shirts:

Declare your independent spirit in this ringer tee with a star-spangled design surrounding Mickey. Our leading mouse has been an American original since 1928 and now you can share his swell, patriotic style. Distressed screen art for vintage styling…Contrast ribbed crew neck and short sleeve trim…Part of our matching Americana T-Shirt Collection for the whole family.

