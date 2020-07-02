Home Depot slashes up to 50% off ceiling fans and more, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 50% off ceiling fans and lighting. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Monte Carlo Maverick Grand 99-inch Ceiling Fan for $599.97. Originally closer to $1,200, today’s deal is down $200 or more from the regular going rate and is at the best price we’ve tracked all-time. This large “energy-efficient” fan offers a 6-speed design that can go in both forward and reverse motions. Includes a 6-inch downrod with the option to expand the length if needed. Features a brushed steel design with various metal accents. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

If you want to add smart home controls to your setup, consider going with this GE Z-Wave kit at $42. It works with existing smart home setups like Alexa to bring voice control, plus offers included smartphone features as well. Learn more here about how this system can greatly expand your smart home.

You can dive into the rest of Home Depot’s sale here for more deals on ceiling fans and lighting. There’s also a notable July 4th sale running with deals on toys from DEWALT, Milwaukee, RYOBI, and more. All of our top picks have been rounded up right here.

Monte Carlo Maverick features:

Grand in size and scale, the 3-blade Maverick Grand has an impressive 99 in. blade sweep and moves over 17,000 CFM of air. Maverick runs using an energy-efficient DC motor and is Damp-Rated for use indoors and covered outdoor spaces.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!