Lectrofan sleep/noise machines on sale from $13 for today only (Up to 48% off)

Woot is offering up to 48% off Lectrofan sleep machines for today only. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. You can score the LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine (ASM1007) for $32.99. Regularly $50 and currently fetching $47 at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and within cents of the previous all-time low. Along with ten built-in fan sounds, plus another ten ambient noise variations and more, this machine is designed to drown out environmental noise to help keep you focused or asleep. Powered via the included AC adapter or a USB cable, it has no moving parts, precise volume control, and “non-repeating” sounds. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,100 Amazon customers. More deals below.

Woot is also offering the LectroSound White Noise Machine (ASM1023-W) for $12.99 Prime shipped. This one can go for as much as $25, but is currently down at $14 or so on Amazon where it has never gone for less. It doesn’t include the AC adapter or USB cable and only spits out white noise, but you’re saving significantly more here. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

More on the LectroFan White Noise Machine:

LectroFan is the most versatile fan-sound and white-noise machine for relaxation, study, and speech privacy. It’s also your personal white-noise and fan-sound machine to ensure a better night’s sleep and peaceful rest. The LectroFan offers twenty unique digital sounds to mask noises. You can choose from ten different electric fan sounds and ten variations of pure white noise.

