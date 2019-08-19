Adaptive Sound Technologies has been creating devices to help people sleep since 2008. The original LectroFan has been a popular choice for a sound machine since its debut. ASTI’s newest, the $50 LectroFan EVO, aims to bring some new features in a slightly updated package. Check out the video below.

My wife and I have been using a fan or sound machine to help us sleep since we got married. When we had kids, we put the sound machine that we had been using in their room to help them sleep. We had a few fans around that we started again in our room but didn’t quite have the same effect as a sound machine. The LectroFan EVO offers some nice features that weren’t on older sound machines that we had been using previously.

Design

An updated version of the older original LectroFan, the EVO, features a nice clean design. On the top we find buttons six buttons which are clearly labelled. First is the large power button, then the sleep timer button. Next we have the noise and fan buttons to cycle through sounds and on the bottom are volume down and up. To change the sound, just cycle through the available choices by pressing the corresponding button. There is a little “whoop” sound that lets you know when you’ve cycled all the way through and are starting over at the first sound.

Audio features

Building on some of its previous models, the LectroFan EVO features 22 different non-looping sounds. This variety of sounds includes brown noise, white noise, pink noise, 10 different fan emulations and two surf sounds. The white noises cover an extreme range of frequencies, some of which are obnoxiously high in my opinion, but the rest of the range offers some nice choices.

LectroFan EVO: Video

Another feature that I love is how loud this thing can get. Since it is all electronic and has easy volume control, I feel like I don’t need to have it right next to my head like some other sound machines I’ve used in the past. I can place it a little further away in the room and crank it up.

If you need even more sound from the LectroFan EVO, there is also an audio out that lets you connect it to a different speaker or system.

As far as the fan sounds go, the variety is impressive. My favorite is an oscillating fan that grows louder and softer which feels pretty accurate. For us, we often leave it on the third or fourth noise setting. It feels like it has a decent range of lower and higher frequencies that, to me, sounds like another fan option.

Portability

Measuring just 4.7 x 4.7 x 3.3-inches, the LectroFan EVO is extremely portable. This is something that my wife and I look for with sound machines because when like to pack sound machines for our children. ASTI carries a dedicated carrying case that you can get to transport the LectroFan EVO easily, but you can also just put it in a bag or duffle.

Conclusion

Overall, this is the best sound machine that my wife and I have used. The variety of sounds, portability and volume make it versatile package that can be easily taken with us when we travel. We’ve tried a few other popular models and simply prefer the LectroFan EVO.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!