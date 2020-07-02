Nordstrom’s new collection called New Concepts has the trendiest activewear for men. The Vice President of men’s fashion Sam Lobban partnered with some exciting new brands for this line. The new collection features exclusive active gear for the body and soul. Inside this collection, you will find athletic shoes, apparel, sunglasses, fitness equipment, and more. Prices vary, but they start at just $15, and all Nordstrom orders deliver for free. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new Nordstrom New Concepts Collection and be sure to check out our guide to the best face masks for workouts from top activewear brands.

Athletic Shoes

Inside the Nordstrom New Concepts collection, you can find an array of shoe options for working out. One of the most notable pairs is the ASICS GEL-Nimbus 22 Running Shoes for $150. These shoes were designed to keep you going on your longer runs. They feature a gel-cushioned insole and lightweight material that won’t weigh you down. Best of all, it has reflective details to keep you visible in low light.

Another notable style from the collection is the On Running Cloudswift Running Shoes. This style has a sock-like fit for added support, and its flexible design promotes natural movements. It’s also extremely lightweight and said to make you feel like you’re running on clouds. This is a new style added to Nordstrom, but the reviews are already highly rated. Be sure to watch the video below for even more deals about this style.

Athletic Apparel

The clothes you wear when working out are so important when staying comfortable. One of our top picks from this line is the ON Lightweight Perforated Running Shorts. These shorts were designed for movement with four-way stretch material and paneling to help keep you cool. They’re also quick-drying, and the all-black style is versatile to pair with an array of items.

Are you a golfer? The Malbon Flex Short Sleeve Perfect Golf Polo Shirt was designed to up your game. This shirt wicks away sweat and moisture so that you can stay comfortable. It also features sleeves that allow you to follow through with your swing. You can find it for $110, and it has a chest logo that’s fashionable.

Athletic Accessories

Finally, the District Vision Nako Performance Sunglasses were made for working out. This style is very lightweight, which helps to create fewer distractions. The sunglasses also have a unique shatterproof lens and adjustable nose pad for added comfort. Plus, it has 100% UV sun protection and is priced at $199. Best of all, both men or women can wear this style.

